Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

