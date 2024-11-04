Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Sells 145 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 0.7% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Emerson Electric stock opened at $108.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.47%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
