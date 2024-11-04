Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Sells 233 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 236,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 218,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB stock opened at $51.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.