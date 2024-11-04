WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0136

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $10.38 million and $250,193.38 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.42 or 0.00098137 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000077 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,739.76 or 0.38028805 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

