Wojak Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.13 Million (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $509.35 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wojak Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,287.61 or 1.01021287 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,854.86 or 1.00381089 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it’s designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wojtoken)[Medium](https://medium.com/@WojToken)”

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wojak Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wojak Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.