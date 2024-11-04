World Equity Group Inc. Acquires 316 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IJH traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.49. The stock had a trading volume of 814,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,560. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $64.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.