World Equity Group Inc. Acquires 441 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 139.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 47,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMMO traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.44. The company had a trading volume of 66,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,497. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

