World Equity Group Inc. Has $4.32 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

World Equity Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $573.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,249. The company has a market cap of $494.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $571.70 and a 200-day moving average of $550.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $435.37 and a 52 week high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.