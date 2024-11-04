World Equity Group Inc. Purchases 347 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IFRA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 217,257 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

