World Equity Group Inc. Sells 4,935 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

World Equity Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.89. 947,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,865,024. The firm has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.49. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $54.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.92%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.