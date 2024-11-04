Worldcoin (WLD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Billion

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Worldcoin has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $174.31 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00002508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,256,440 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 601,311,479.0774084 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.76466031 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 356 active market(s) with $146,646,156.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

