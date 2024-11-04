Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Hits $0.0425 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $11.21 million and approximately $944,344.18 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,032,041 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 265,484,837.11123195 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04288306 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,071,415.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

