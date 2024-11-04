Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The casino operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.27), RTT News reports. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $95.65. 2,055,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,187. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average is $88.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,894.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

