X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 151,794 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 67,801 shares.The stock last traded at $21.82 and had previously closed at $21.61.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

