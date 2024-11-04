XYO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $596,574.79 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. XYO has a market capitalization of $66.22 million and approximately $596,574.79 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,760.83 or 1.00112197 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012499 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006375 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00052805 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0051336 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $467,382.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.