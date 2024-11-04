Zebec Network (ZBCN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $57.41 Million

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Zebec Network has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zebec Network has a market cap of $57.41 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebec Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,336.71 or 1.00196523 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,206.70 or 1.00005895 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zebec Network Token Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,416,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,014,393,000 tokens. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,416,207.29042 with 65,014,393,000.050415 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00089911 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $5,032,593.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebec Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebec Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

