Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Now Covered by Analysts at Leerink Partners

Investment analysts at Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 242.47% from the company’s previous close.

ZURA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

ZURA stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. Zura Bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Zura Bio will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $200,187.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,085,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,567.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zura Bio in the second quarter valued at about $8,446,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zura Bio by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 876,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zura Bio by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,642,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,501 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in Zura Bio by 22.1% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zura Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

