13,527 Shares in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Acquired by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SVOL. CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 438,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 96,758 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 85,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Performance

SVOL opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $23.18.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

