178 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 178 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.04.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $241.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.86. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,806.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,381,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,806.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

