2,606 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,606 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Shopify by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Shopify by 41.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.03.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

