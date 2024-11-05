3,406 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $188,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

