908 Devices (MASS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a negative net margin of 72.10%. On average, analysts expect 908 Devices to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

Separately, Leerink Partners reduced their target price on 908 Devices from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

