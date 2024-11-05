997 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 997 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after buying an additional 991,208 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,227,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,335,000 after acquiring an additional 182,762 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,031,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,695,000 after buying an additional 48,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 837,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 83.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 618,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,235,000 after purchasing an additional 281,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE VEEV opened at $212.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.12. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.87.
Veeva Systems Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
