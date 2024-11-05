AAON (AAON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect AAON to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AAON Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AAON traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.29. The stock had a trading volume of 154,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,040. AAON has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.79.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAON. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Sidoti cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

