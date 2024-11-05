AAON (AAON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect AAON to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AAON Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ AAON traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.29. The stock had a trading volume of 154,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,040. AAON has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.79.
AAON Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on AAON
AAON Company Profile
AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AAON
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- NXP Semiconductors Nears Rock Bottom: A Buy Signal Is Expected
Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.