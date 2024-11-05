Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lessened by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 557,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 115,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,920 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 720,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $82,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $117.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $204.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $92.43 and a 12 month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler Companies assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

