Acacia Research (ACTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 44.42% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter.

ACTG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 192,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,264. The stock has a market cap of $439.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.53. Acacia Research has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

