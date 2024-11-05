Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Achieve Life Sciences stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. 3,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.57. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACHV. Raymond James began coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

