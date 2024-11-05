ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect ACI Worldwide to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACIW opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

