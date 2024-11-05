ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACIW. Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACIW

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

ACIW opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.