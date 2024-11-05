Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,102 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $481.35 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $520.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.26. The company has a market cap of $211.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

