Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AEIS. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,555. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $119.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

