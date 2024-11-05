Advantage Solutions (ADV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $873.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.64 million. On average, analysts expect Advantage Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADV stock remained flat at $3.23 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 75,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,006. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54.

In related news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,346.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

