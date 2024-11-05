Affirm (AFRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Affirm to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Affirm has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.50 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. On average, analysts expect Affirm to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Affirm Stock Up 1.1 %
AFRM stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44. Affirm has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush raised Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Affirm from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.08.
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
