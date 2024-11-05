Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 3.1% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $17,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $2,595,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.3% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,620,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,001 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $878,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 87.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $1,802,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AEM opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

