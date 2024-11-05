Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AC. TD Securities cut their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.98.

Air Canada stock opened at C$21.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$14.47 and a 12 month high of C$21.97. The stock has a market cap of C$7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.13. Air Canada had a return on equity of 603.77% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of C$5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.5789474 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$29,830.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

