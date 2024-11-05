Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young Sells 50,716 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 50,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $1,601,104.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,149.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Jonathan Young sold 40,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,206,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $281,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jonathan Young sold 568 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $14,870.24.

Shares of AKRO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,998. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.89 and a quick ratio of 24.89.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after buying an additional 1,815,569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,569,000 after buying an additional 384,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after buying an additional 584,875 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,713,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,536,000 after buying an additional 344,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,858,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,951,000 after buying an additional 749,226 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

