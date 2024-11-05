Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,452,814,000 after acquiring an additional 156,643 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,073,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,455,000 after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,659,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,114,000 after purchasing an additional 77,686 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11,449.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,423,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,050,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.49 and a 200-day moving average of $118.28.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 317.07%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

