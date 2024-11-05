Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$88.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$72.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$71.31 and a 52-week high of C$87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$77.54.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.02. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of C$24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0410959 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

