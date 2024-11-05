AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0396 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
AFB opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Mobileye’s Recovery Steadily Gains Traction with Novel AI
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Options Traders Bet Big on These 3 Tech Stocks
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Rise of AI Agents vs. RPA Bots: 3 Stocks to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.