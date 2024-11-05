Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

LNT opened at $57.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,205,000 after purchasing an additional 984,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $42,367,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,804,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2,141.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 172,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,533,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

