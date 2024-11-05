Allient (ALNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Allient to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Allient had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allient to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allient alerts:

Allient Stock Performance

ALNT stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,647. Allient has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $314.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Allient Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allient

Allient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.