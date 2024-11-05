Almacenes Éxito (EXTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Performance

EXTO stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. Almacenes Éxito has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Almacenes Éxito Announces Dividend

About Almacenes Éxito

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

