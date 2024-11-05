Almacenes Éxito (EXTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.
Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.
Almacenes Éxito Stock Performance
EXTO stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. Almacenes Éxito has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Almacenes Éxito Announces Dividend
About Almacenes Éxito
Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Almacenes Éxito
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Mobileye’s Recovery Steadily Gains Traction with Novel AI
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Options Traders Bet Big on These 3 Tech Stocks
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Rise of AI Agents vs. RPA Bots: 3 Stocks to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.