AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys 29,748 Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,748 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valneva were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Valneva from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Valneva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VALN opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Valneva SE has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.17.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.83 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

