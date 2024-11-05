AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 33,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 710,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,270,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IEF opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.16.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

