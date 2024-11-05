AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New $988,000 Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 42.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of LNTH opened at $115.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.68. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 98,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,540,682.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

