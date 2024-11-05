AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Sells 589 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a market cap of $469.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $39.22.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

