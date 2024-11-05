AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.9% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,079,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 87.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,346,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,707 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,175,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after acquiring an additional 134,407 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,866,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,525 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE TAK opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $15.08.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

