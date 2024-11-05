AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.21.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

