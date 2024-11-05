Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 20 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ASML by 4,379.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,102,000 after buying an additional 870,010 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 94,079.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,096,410,000 after purchasing an additional 491,096 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 37.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,464,061,000 after purchasing an additional 474,653 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ASML. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

ASML Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $671.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $789.28 and a 200 day moving average of $895.46. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $631.17 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

