Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF comprises 1.1% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,359,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $7,291,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,107,000.

Get AB Short Duration High Yield ETF alerts:

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Performance

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF stock opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.72. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $36.05.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Short Duration High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.